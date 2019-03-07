"Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and FOX News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates."
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez
