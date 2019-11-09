"I'm always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I'd love to explain exactly how much you'd pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it's not $100 billion.)"

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, responding in a tweet to Gates' concerns about how much her wealth tax might cost him.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments