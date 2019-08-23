“The adrenaline is an addiction that you can’t get rid of. I really enjoy it. I love driving the cars … Most of all, I enjoy the spectators."

Bruce Litton, a two-time IHRA Top Fuel champion, as he prepared for this weekend’s 66th annual O'Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova International Raceway.

