“Someone needs to see a return on investment to do these types of projects. On these aging buildings, that’s been part of the problem. It’s more expensive to rehab them sometimes than it is to go new.”
-- Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, explaining the city’s support to defer $65 million in taxes for the owner of two low-income apartment complexes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.