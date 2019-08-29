Quote 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!" President Donald Trump Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Q-C residents call for boycott of CeeLo Green concert Friday at Rust Belt A nudist camp in the rural Quad-Cities has long been an open secret. Not anymore. Updated: Rock Island man killed in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Davenport I knew I was dying': Survivor testifies in Davenport murder trial Two accused of robbing Davenport convenience store now face federal charges View All Promotions promotion Boomer Bash promotion Reader's Choice 2019 Print Ads Medical VINTAGE COOPERATIVES - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Vintage Cooperatives 1631 SW MAIN ST STE 201, ANKENY, IA 50023 563-349-1131 Finance FAMILY CREDIT UNION - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 FAMILY CREDIT UNION 1530 W 53RD ST, DAVENPORT, IA 52806 563-388-8328 Car JEFFS CAR CORNER - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Jeffs Car Corner 1705 W 4th St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-323-5170 Website Service BUTTERWORTH CENTER-DEERE WIMAN HOUSE - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House 1105-8th St, Moline, IL 61265 309-743-2700 Website Food TPC CASH & CARRY - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Tpc Cash & Carry Po Box 5328, Denver, CO 80217 309-787-4041 Other ST MARKS LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-08-24 Aug 24, 2019 St Mark Ev Lutheran Church Ofc 2363 W 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-5318 Website Home JACOBS MULCH & SERVICES - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Jacobs Wood & Forestry 215 50th St, Moline, IL 61265 309-762-1520 Ad Vault Chicago Street Decorating Center - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Ad Vault QCT BIX - Ad from 2019-08-29 1 hr ago Ad Vault US ADVENTURE RV - Ad from 2019-08-23 Aug 23, 2019 US Adventure RV 5120 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-468-4678 Website
