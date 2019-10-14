"Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day; that the truth will always matter; that journalism and journalists will thrive."

Shepard Smith, chief news anchor at Fox News, who said Friday he was leaving after 23 years.

 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments