Quote 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "I know nothing about WikiLeaks." President Donald Trump Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four inmates accused of having meth in the Rock Island County Jail Arconic cutting retiree health care benefits Railroad project presents threat to riverfront Child severely hurt at Wildcat Den State Park Clinton man pleads guilty in sex abuse case promotion What do our archives hold for you? Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95. promotion QC Deals QC Deals Print Ads Ad Vault WEBER AUTO GROUP - Ad from 2019-04-11 Apr 11, 2019 Weber Auto Group 101 1st Ave, Silvis, IL 61282 866-493-7657 Website Ad Vault JOURNAL HOUSE ADS - Ad from 2019-04-14 1 hr ago Ad Vault BOETJE FOODS - Ad from 2019-04-10 Apr 10, 2019 Boetje Foods 2736 12th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-788-4352 Website Ad Vault VINTAGE COOPERATIVES - Ad from 2019-04-10 Apr 10, 2019 Vintage Cooperatives 1631 SW MAIN ST STE 201, ANKENY, IA 50023 563-349-1131 Ad Vault TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA) - Ad from 2019-04-13 Apr 13, 2019 Trinity Lutheran Church (elca) Po Box 23, Pleasant Valley, IA 52767 563-332-5188 Ad Vault EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-04-14 1 hr ago Ad Vault CITY OF DAVENPORT - LEGALS - Ad from 2019-04-13 Apr 13, 2019 City Of Davenport 226 W 4th St, Davenport, IA 52801 563-888-2074 Ad Vault ST PAUL THE APOSTLE - Ad from 2019-04-13 Apr 13, 2019 St Paul The Apostle 916 E Rusholme St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-322-7994 Website Ad Vault SEXTON FORD SALES INC - Ad from 2019-04-13 Apr 13, 2019 Sexton Ford Sales Inc 3802 16th St, Moline, IL 61265 309-270-1972 Ad Vault REMAX Andy Minder - Ad from 2019-04-13 Apr 13, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.