Quote 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party." British Prime Minister Theresa May Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Woman stabbed during large fight at Davenport Walmart Mississippi River exceeding major flood stage, but bigger flood could be on the way 'Local creatives under one roof': Coffee, pizza, wine and retail coming to new Davenport center Davenport School Board member: 'I don’t have faith in our administration anymore' Several Q-C residents aboard disabled cruise ship off Norway promotion Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center promotion Activate your digital subscription Activate now! Print Ads Ad Vault NOVUS PRINT MEDIA - Ad from 2019-03-26 Mar 26, 2019 Ad Vault KELLER WILLIAMS/Bill Watkins - Ad from 2019-03-24 Mar 24, 2019 Keller Williams/bill Watkins 1225 East River Drive Suite 110, Davenport, IA 52803 563-529-2455 Website Ad Vault MARRIAGE AND FAMILY COUNSELING - Ad from 2019-03-28 2 hrs ago Marriage And Family Counseling 1800 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-786-4491 Website Ad Vault VIRDI EYE CLINIC - Ad from 2019-03-23 Mar 23, 2019 Virdi Eye Clinic 4600 30th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-788-5524 Website Ad Vault MILLS CHEVROLET - Ad from 2019-03-28 2 hrs ago Mills Chevrolet 6600 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IL 52807 563-345-5000 Website Ad Vault ELEVEN TWENTY- THREE - Ad from 2019-03-24 Mar 24, 2019 Eleven Twenty- Three 7520 BURLINGTON ST, OMAHA, NE 68127 402-803-4878 Ad Vault Scott County Treasurer - Ad from 2019-03-24 Mar 24, 2019 Ad Vault HYVEE MARKETING - DIRECT - Ad from 2019-03-27 Mar 27, 2019 Hyvee - Local Values 2900 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-4119 Ad Vault EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-03-24 Mar 24, 2019 Ad Vault M.N.A. - Minnesota Newspaper Assoc. - Ad from 2019-03-24 Mar 24, 2019 M.n.a. - Minnesota Newspaper Assoc. 10 SOUTH 5TH ST STE 1105, Minneapolis, MN 55402 612-332-8844
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.