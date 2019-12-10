"Before I came to ‘Sesame Street,’ I didn’t feel like what I was doing was very important ... Big Bird helped me find my purpose."
Carroll Spinney, who voiced and operated the Sesame Street character, Big Bird. Mr. Spinney died Sunday at age 85.
