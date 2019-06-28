"Accepting contrived reasons would defeat the purpose of the enterprise. If judicial review is to be more than an empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case."

Chief Justice John Roberts, in majority opinion rejecting the reason for adding citizenship question to Census.

 

