"We are focused on executing against the plan we've laid out to improve GE's performance. Today's announcement does nothing to change those commitments or our focus in creating in a stronger, simpler GE."
-- A General Electric spokeswoman said in a statement on GE not being not be a member of the elite Dow Jones Industrial Average for the time in 110 years.
