"If these researchers are right, this is the first time we've found evidence of a large water body on Mars."
Cassie Stuurman, a geophysicist at the University of Texas, on a report published in the journal Science that showed scientists believe they’ve found a 12-mile-wide salty lake near the planet’s south pole.
