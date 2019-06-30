"There's no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election. And I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated, would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016, he lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf."
Former President Jimmy Carter
