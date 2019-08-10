Quote 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "I would say the last two years have been a banner year for trucking." Deb Wernick, president/owner of Dan Ash Trucking of Silvis, talking about the impact of the Interstate-74 bridge project Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular VIEWPOINT: High school recruiting flap reveals wrong priorities Men who drowned in a Davenport backyard pool likely died the night before they were found Davenport's Raccoon Motel to close, building to be rebranded without a stage State patrol releases name of Texas man killed in accident near Walcott 1 seriously injured in Davenport motorcycle crash View All Promotions promotion spotlight Are you ready for retirement? promotion Boomer Bash Print Ads Ad Vault TRINITY EPISCOPAL CATHEDRAL - Ad from 2019-08-10 1 hr ago Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 121 W 12th St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-323-9989 Website Sale HOMEWOOD MANOR APARTMENTS - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Homewood Manor Apartments 3425 60th St, Moline, IL 61265 309-764-7767 Currently Open Website Ad Vault TN House - Ad from 2019-08-08 Aug 8, 2019 Ad Vault Barbara Cook - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Health AUDIOLOGY CONSULTANTS - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Audiology Consultants, P.C. 2215 E 52nd St Ste 2, Davenport, IA 52807 563-355-7712 Website Floor CARPETLAND USA - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Carpetland USA Davenport 4337 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-391-4744 Ad Vault OUR LADY OF VICTORY - Ad from 2019-08-10 1 hr ago Our Lady Of Victory 4105 N Division St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-391-4245 Ad Vault QCT WHEELS VAST AUTOMOTIVE - Ad from 2019-08-08 Aug 8, 2019 Service JOURNAL HOUSE ADS - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Ad Vault SCHRAMM AND ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Schramm And Associates 3456 Holiday Ct 110, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-9110 Website
