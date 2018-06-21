“Quill puts both local businesses and many interstate businesses with physical presence at a competitive disadvantage relative to remote sellers. Remote sellers can avoid the regulatory burdens of tax collection and can offer de facto lower prices caused by the widespread failure of consumers to pay the tax on their own.”

-- Justice Anthony M. Kennedy in writing for the majority in the 5-to-4 ruling Thursday, as the court overruled Quill Corporation v. North Dakota ruling, which had said that the Constitution bars states from requiring businesses to collect sales taxes unless they have a substantial connection to the state.

