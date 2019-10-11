Quote 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "Hopefully the cannabis revenue will give us a boost." Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider, talking about the financial challenges facing the county. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Third suspect arrested in connection with August robbery outside Davenport elementary school 'If you were Marcie's friend, you were family': Colona murder victim remembered as a listener and a neighborly friend 'An absolute dream come true': Pleasant Valley grad prepares to make Broadway debut Teachers and supporters pack Bettendorf School Board meeting to show solidarity, urge safe work environment Davenport man arrested for allegedly possessing depictions of minors engaged in sex acts View All Promotions promotion Get your copy of Insight Magazine spotlight promotion AP How much do you know about Halloween? Print Ads Medical GENESIS HEALTH SYSTEM MAIN - Ad from 2019-10-10 Oct 10, 2019 Genesis Health System 520 W 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52806 1-563-421-4900 Website Health ADVANCED HEARING AID - Ad from 2019-10-10 Oct 10, 2019 Advanced Hearing Aid 852 Middle Rd, Ste 104, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-355-3261 Website Office SULLIVAN AUCTIONEERS - Ad from 2019-10-06 Oct 6, 2019 Sullivan Auctioneers Po Box 111, Hamilton, IL 62341 217-847-2160 Website Finance R.I.A FEDERAL CREDIT UNION - Ad from 2019-10-06 Oct 6, 2019 Office CNA - GREAT IOWA TREASURE HUNT - Ad from 2019-10-08 Oct 8, 2019 Food FAREWAY STORES INC NO 987 - Ad from 2019-10-09 Oct 9, 2019 Fareway Stores Inc No 987 1635 W 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-388-9155 Service Mike Matson - Ad from 2019-10-06 Oct 6, 2019 Car SEXTON FORD SALES INC - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Sexton Ford Sales Inc 3802 16th St, Moline, IL 61265 309-270-1972 Accountant OHNWARD FINE ARTS CENTER - Ad from 2019-10-09 Oct 9, 2019 Ohnward Fine Arts Center 1215 E Platt St, Maquoketa, IA 52060 563-652-9815 Website Medical THE ARC - RETAIL - Ad from 2019-10-06 Oct 6, 2019 The Arc - Retail 4016 - 9th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-786-6474
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.