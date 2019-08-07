Quote Quad-City Times Editorial Board 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "I think China is getting hurt significantly (by the trade dispute), much more than we are." Larry Kudlow, Trump administration economic adviser. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular State patrol releases name of Texas man killed in accident near Walcott UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on Interstate 74 identified as Christopher C. Andrus, 36, of Rock Island Davenport parolee arrested on gun, assault charges Men who drowned in a Davenport backyard pool likely died the night before they were found Big Story: New hotels are going up all over the Quad-Cities. Take a look inside the area's suddenly booming hotel industry View All Promotions promotion Boomer Bash promotion spotlight AP How much coffee trivia do you know? Print Ads Ad Vault JOURNAL HOUSE ADS - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Ad Vault LAGOMARCINOS - Ad from 2019-08-05 Aug 5, 2019 LAGOMARCINOS 1422 5TH AVE, MOLINE, IL 61265 309-764-9548 Website Ad Vault RUHL & RUHL MUSCATINE - Ad from 2019-08-07 1 hr ago Ruhl & Ruhl Muscatine 226 E 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-264-0240 Website Ad Vault 22669-1.pdf Jul 31, 2019 Ad Vault GOLD COAST HOUSING, LLC - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 GOLD COAST HOUSING, LLC 1101 W 9TH ST, DAVENPORT, IA 52804 417-248-0044 Ad Vault 41565-1.pdf Jul 31, 2019 Ad Vault PORT BYRON HILLS GOLF COURSE - Ad from 2019-08-01 Aug 1, 2019 Byron Hills Golf Course 23316 94th Avenue North, Port Byron, IL 61275 309-523-2664 Website Ad Vault M.N.A. - Minnesota Newspaper Assoc. - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 M.n.a. - Minnesota Newspaper Assoc. 10 SOUTH 5TH ST STE 1105, Minneapolis, MN 55402 612-332-8844 Ad Vault REMAX STEVE/DAVE ARMSTRONG - Ad from 2019-08-03 Aug 3, 2019 Remax Steve/dave Armstrong 702 Park Avenue, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-299-8596 Website Ad Vault 22664-1.pdf Jul 31, 2019
