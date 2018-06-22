"We had been under for a long time and she wasn't breathing," Chavez-Huston said of Maci, "so I threw her on top of the log and began mouth-to-mouth ... and she came back. She yelled, 'Why haven't they saved us yet?' and 'I'm too young to die!'”
-- Melissa Chavez-Huston of Milan, recalling the moments just before her 5-year-old daughter was swept away and disappeared after a canoeing accident on the Rock River.
