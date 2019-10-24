Quote 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign." A text message from diplomat William Taylor, who testified in the impeachment inquiry Tuesday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Bettendorf couple charged after man entices minors, sends explicit photos Moline woman pleads guilty to failing to report fatal accident UPDATED: Muscatine man charged with first-degree murder after shooting 18-year-old woman in the head Davenport man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child Davenport man man accused of threatening to post nude photos of woman View All Promotions promotion spotlight What's your home style? promotion Get your copy of Insight Magazine Print Ads Office PORKIES - Ad from 2019-10-24 1 hr ago PORKIES 4915 21ST AVE A, MOLINE, IL 61265 309-762-3626 Other Rock Island County Regional Board of Education - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Other ST MARKS LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-10-19 Oct 19, 2019 St Mark Ev Lutheran Church Ofc 2363 W 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-5318 Website Office MEDIA SPACE SOLUTIONS - Ad from 2019-10-21 Oct 21, 2019 Media Space Solutions 904 Mainstreet Ste 330, Hopkins, MN 55343 612-253-2112 Service JOURNAL HOUSE ADS - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Car COURTESY FORD - Ad from 2019-10-24 1 hr ago Courtesy Ford 3921 W River Dr, Davenport, IA 52802 563-326-4011 Website Coupons Other IL/IA CENTER FOR INDEPENDENT LIVING - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Other MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website Medical COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE - Ad from 2019-10-19 Oct 19, 2019 Community Health Care 500 W River Dr, Davenport, IA 52801 563-336-3000 Website Other MEDIACOM CABLE - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Mediacom Cable 3900 26th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 309-743-4500 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.