"Ours is an intelligence investigation about the Russia threat and about the way our agencies performed."
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, commenting on the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena of Donald Trump Jr.
Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking -- how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit -- test yourself!
Did it start in the U.S.? Or elsewhere? Who was Anna Jarvis? And where in the world do we get so many of our flowers?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.