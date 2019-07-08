"This is a top 100 course. There are great courses that come on board all the time, but I think this one is going to stand the test of time. For anyone who has played or experienced it. I've never heard anybody say they didn't like it.”
D.A. Weibring, PGA professional golfer and course designer, on the 20th anniversary of TPC Deere Run hosting the John Deere Classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.