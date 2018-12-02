Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 2, 2018 @ 1:50 am
"It’s great for all of our countries.”
President Donald Trump on the signing Friday of the revised NAFTA agreement
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center
QC Deals
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.