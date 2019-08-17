Quote 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "They screwed us." U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on the EPA decision to allow 31 refineries skirt the requirements of the Renewable Fuel Standard. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Man allegedly sets fire to home that is in foreclosure Quad-Cities growing unequally, some play the blame game 'Naked' Bettendorf man faces felony charges after stealing boat, untying barge ropes Bettendorf doctor pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes Former Muskie eyes spot on 2020 U.S. Olympic swim team View All Promotions promotion spotlight Are you ready for retirement? promotion spotlight AP Are you ready for retirement? Print Ads Food FAREWAY STORES INC NO 987 - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 Fareway Stores Inc No 987 1635 W 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-388-9155 Other ST PAULS LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-08-17 1 hr ago Toy HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTER - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTER 7707 SW 44TH ST, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73179 405-745-1100 Website Ad Vault SCORPIO TV & MOVIE COLLECTORS - Ad from 2019-08-14 Aug 14, 2019 Ad Vault INA 2 x 2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-08-12 Aug 12, 2019 INA 2 x 2 Network 319 E 5th, Des Moines, IA 50309 515-244-2145 Home SHADEMASTER NURSERY - Ad from 2019-08-11 Updated Aug 13, 2019 Shademaster Nursery 4401 West 90th Street, Davenport, IA 52806 563-391-4510 Ad Vault INA 2 x 2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-08-12 Aug 12, 2019 INA 2 x 2 Network 319 E 5th, Des Moines, IA 50309 515-244-2145 Ad Vault RALPH DELUCA Cinema Archives LLC - Ad from 2019-08-14 Aug 14, 2019 Phone WIRELESS CENTRAL - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 WIRELESS CENTRAL 151 E 22ND ST 200, LOMBARD, IL 60148 630-495-3700 Ad Vault REMAX STEVE/DAVE ARMSTRONG - Ad from 2019-08-17 1 hr ago Remax Steve/dave Armstrong 702 Park Avenue, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-299-8596 Website
