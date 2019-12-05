Quote
0 comments

Quote

  • 0

"We stand together, all for one and one for all."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News