“Our analysis gives the first evidence that these faults are still active and likely producing moonquakes today. Some of these quakes can be fairly strong, around five on the Richter scale.”
Thomas Watters, senior scientist in the Center for Earth and Planetary Studies at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, on the moon shrinking as its interior cools, getting more than about 150 feet skinnier over the last several hundred million years.
