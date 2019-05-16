“Purdue Pharma is responsible for a public health crisis that has profoundly affected patients, their families, our communities and our health care system. The company and its executives were recklessly indifferent to the impact of their actions, despite ever-mounting evidence that their deceptions were resulting in an epidemic of addiction and death.”

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, in a statement announcing Iowa would become the latest state to sue Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.

