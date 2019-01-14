"It’s amazing, the will of that 13-year-old girl to survive and escape."

Barron County (Wisconsin) Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, announcing that 13-year-old Jayme Closs, missing since October, had fled her captor, who was charged with her kidnapping and the murder of her parents

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments