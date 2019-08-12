Quote 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "We need to be prepared for the trade war to last a long time." Wang Yiming, the deputy director of a think tank affiliated with China’s State Council. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular VIEWPOINT: High school recruiting flap reveals wrong priorities Davenport's Raccoon Motel to close, building to be rebranded without a stage Men who drowned in a Davenport backyard pool likely died the night before they were found I-74 project dumping tons of business on local trucking companies Kewanee woman faces multiple charges after allegedly throwing gas on her son and the furniture, then threatening to light it View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP Are you ready for retirement? promotion Enter to Win 2 Tickets to the John Deere Classic Print Ads Ad Vault STEFFES GROUP INC - Ad from 2019-08-08 Aug 8, 2019 Steffes Group 605 East Winfield Ave, Mt Pleasant, IA 52641 319-385-2000 Website Food HYVEE MARKETING - DIRECT - Ad from 2019-08-07 Aug 7, 2019 Hyvee - Local Values 2900 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-4119 Ad Vault DUTRAC COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 DUTRAC COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION 3465 ASBURY RD, 3RD FLOOR, DUBUQUE, IA 52002 563-557-5001 Website Legal EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE legal - Ad from 2019-08-08 Aug 8, 2019 Eastern Iowa Community College 306 W River Dr, Davenport, IA 52801 563-336-3347 Website Ad Vault INA 2 x 2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-08-06 Aug 6, 2019 INA 2 x 2 Network 319 E 5th, Des Moines, IA 50309 515-244-2145 Sale FIGGE ART MUSEUM - Ad from 2019-08-07 Aug 7, 2019 FIGGE ART MUSEUM 225 W 2ND ST, DAVENPORT, IA 52801 563-326-7804 Website Ad Vault EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE legal - Ad from 2019-08-08 Aug 8, 2019 Eastern Iowa Community College 306 W River Dr, Davenport, IA 52801 563-336-3347 Website Sale AMERICLEAN-COMPASS ADV - Ad from 2019-08-07 Updated Aug 8, 2019 Americlean-compass Adv Po Box 1310, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406 319-362-6662 Website Ad Vault YOUR CBD STORE - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 Your Cbd Store 2824 W LOCUST STREET, Davenport, IA 52804 563-528-5640 Ad Vault SPACE RESERVATION ACCOUNT - Ad from 2019-08-08 Aug 8, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.