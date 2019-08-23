"Somebody had to take China on. And it's about time, whether it's good for our country, or bad for our country short term. Long term, it's imperative that somebody does this because our country cannot continue to pay China $500 billion because stupid people are running it."
President Donald Trump on his decision to wage a trade war with China
