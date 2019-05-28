Quote 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "I heard this voice that said, ‘If you want to live, keep going.’" Amanda Eller, a hiker who was found after being missing for 17 days in a forest reserve in Hawaii. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Quad-City farmers consider the unthinkable: Leaving fields fallow Davenport police take suspected drug dealer into custody after short standoff With water gone, cause of barrier breach is clear Update: Victims of Tuesday's fatal Rock Island crash identified During soft opening, Portillo's official says 'Davenport has come out in full force' View All Promotions promotion Tony Bennett ticket giveaway! promotion Get your copy of Insight Magazine Print Ads Ad Vault FURNISH 1 2 3 - Ad from 2019-05-22 May 22, 2019 Furnish 1 2 3 902 W Kimberly Rd Unit 5, Davenport, IA 52806 563-322-8878 Ad Vault IOSSI SIDING & WINDOWS - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 Iossi Siding And Windows 1040 W 4th St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-323-3224 Website Ad Vault TYSON FOODS - Ad from 2019-05-23 May 23, 2019 Tyson Foods 16198 Hwy 70 North, Columbus Junction, IA 52738 319-728-5257 Website Ad Vault CATTLEMANS MEAT MARKET - Ad from 2019-05-23 May 23, 2019 CATTLEMANS MEAT MARKET 100 17TH AVE, EAST MOLINE, IL 61244 309-752-0134 Ad Vault MUSCATINE POWER & WATER - Ad from 2019-05-22 May 22, 2019 Muscatine Power & Water 3205 Cedar St, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-263-2631 Website Ad Vault QCT SPONSOR - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 Health DAVENPORT HEARING AID - Ad from 2019-05-27 May 27, 2019 Davenport Audiology Hearing Aid Center 430 W 35th St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-386-8885 Website Ad Vault INA 2 x 2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-05-27 May 27, 2019 INA 2 x 2 Network 319 E 5th, Des Moines, IA 50309 515-244-2145 Ad Vault HOMZ MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 Homz Managment 6515 Grand Teton Plaza, Madison, WI 53719 608-833-8788 Website Ad Vault COURTESY FORD - Ad from 2019-05-23 May 23, 2019 Courtesy Ford 3921 W River Dr, Davenport, IA 52802 563-326-4011 Website Coupons
