Quote
0 comments

Quote

  • 0

"We are confident in the ability of the bridge to be built, the capability of the contractor to perform the work, and the safety and performance of the completed structure."

Iowa Department of Transportation Director Mark Lowe

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News