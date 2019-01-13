"Her recovery from surgery is on track. Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required."

U.S. Supreme Court statement regarding Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who underwent surgery last month to remove two cancerous nodules from her left lung.

