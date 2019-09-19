Quote 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "The attack was launched from the north and was unquestionably sponsored by Iran." Saudi Arabia's military spokesman, Col. Turki al-Malki Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Deere & Co. sues two former employees over trade secrets Rock music legend Ric Ocasek dies Retired Moline police captain arrested in Davenport after Moline gunfire incident Body of man pulled from river Davenport man sentenced to prison for assaulting elderly woman in 2018 View All Promotions spotlight promotion AP Which 'Peanuts' character are you? promotion spotlight What's your home style? Print Ads Ad Vault QCT-HOUSE REMAX RIVER CITIES INC - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Ad Vault SPACE RESERVATION ACCOUNT - Ad from 2019-09-19 2 hrs ago Other STEVE PULS - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Child JOHN DEERE CLASSIC - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 John Deere Classic 15623 Coaltown Rd, East Moline, IL 61244 309-762-4653 Website Ad Vault REMAX Andy Minder - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 Ad Vault PLAZA THEATRE - Ad from 2019-09-18 Sep 18, 2019 Plaza Theatre 1321 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA 50309 515-282-9287 Car COURTESY CAR CITY - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 Courtesy Car City 2301 39th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 309-764-6700 Website Ad Vault janice roberts - Ad from 2019-09-18 Sep 18, 2019 Other ST PAUL THE APOSTLE - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 St Paul The Apostle 916 E Rusholme St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-322-7994 Website Ad Vault GWK ENTERPRISES-FOUR SEASONS - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Gwk Enterprises-four Seasons 120 S STATE ST, GENESEO, IL 61254 309-944-4586
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.