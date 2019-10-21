“We know that everything that we look at tells us that violence is being committed by a relatively small number of people in any community, and so our goal is to be as effective as we can about identifying those people and then charge them with any crime we can prove, whether it’s a state crime or a federal crime."
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.