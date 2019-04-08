The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel , 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, is turning 2 years old, and they're throwing a party Friday night. The evening's guest artists are a surprise, but at the Raccoon Motel, that's usually a signal it's going to be great. Tickets, $25, are available at eventbrite.com.

6 p.m., Friday. Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $25.

