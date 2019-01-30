The Putnam Museum & Science Center's newest exhibit — "Race: Are We So Different?" — is on display through June 2. The traveling exhibit, developed in 2007 by the American Anthropological Association,  examines the idea of race and racism through science, history and cultural study. This exhibit is included in the cost of admission, which is $9 for adults and $8 for youth ages 3-18, military, seniors and college students. Admission is free for museum members. For more information, visit putnam.org. 

