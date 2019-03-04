The traveling exhibit exploring race through a scientific and historical lens continues at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, through June.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $8-$9

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments