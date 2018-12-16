5. Radkey at the Raccoon Motel 

Radkey, a garage punk band made up of three brothers from St. Joseph, Missouri, is coming to the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel this weekend. Doors open at 6 p.m. for their Saturday stint at the music venue, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $16 in advance at raccoonmotel.com

7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $16

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments