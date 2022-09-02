Rail briefs

Catholic comments by Connecticut principal under scrutiny

HARTFORD, Conn. — An assistant principal at a public elementary school in Connecticut is facing an investigation by state education officials after apparently being secretly recorded saying he’d prefer not to hire politically conservative staff, including Roman Catholics. The comments appeared in a viral video that has sparked concern from Catholics as well as one of the town’s best-known residents, Gov. Ned Lamont. A spokesperson for the state Department of Education confirmed on Wednesday the agency “will be opening an investigation based off the allegations of misconduct.” The video was released by Project Veritas, a conservative group known for using undercover methods to reveal supposed liberal bias.

Chile hospital integrates Native medicine, birth to death

OSORNO, Chile — From its “intercultural delivery room" to protocols for doctors to approve herbal treatments from trusted traditional healers, the largest public hospital in Chile’s southern city of Osorno is finding new ways to incorporate Indigenous medicine. The hospital’s efforts validate cultural practices as Chile’s Indigenous groups — particularly its largest, the Mapuche — are fighting for rights and restitutions with more visibility than ever before. But they also restore a crucial spiritual component to health care, health professionals and patients say. “We take charge of the physical part, but without transgressing on the spiritual dimension,” said Cristina Muñoz, the certified nurse-midwife who launched new delivery practices at Hospital Base San José de Osorno.

Oz's Senate bid could be a Muslim first but is 'complicated'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If Dr. Mehmet Oz is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, he'll be the first Muslim to serve in the chamber. It’s hardly a conversation topic on the Pennsylvania campaign trail and Muslims say it’s barely a topic of conversation in their community. Many Muslims also may not identify with him politically. While Oz has said it's good for the U.S. to show it elects Muslims and it's good for Muslims to see a fellow Muslim achieve success, some say many in their community don't know he's Muslim — because he doesn't talk about it. Others suggest that faith doesn't matter “if you're not on the right side of the issues.”

