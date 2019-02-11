Brach pact finalized: Brad Brach and the Chicago Cubs have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees the reliever $3 million and could be worth $8 million over two seasons.
Brach gets a $1.65 million salary this year and could earn $1.35 million in bonuses for days on the active major league roster: $350,000 for one, and $500,000 each for 120 and 150.
The right-hander had 12 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 69 games for Baltimore and Atlanta last season. He posted a 1.52 ERA over 27 appearances following a trade to the Braves.
Watt is grand marshal: Houston Texans star J.J. Watt will serve as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, making him the first NFL player to give the command for drivers to starts their engines before NASCAR's most famous race.
Daytona International Speedway made the announcement Monday, six days before the 61st running of "The Great American Race."
Stauskas lands with Cavs: The Cavaliers have signed well-traveled guard Nik Stauskas, who was traded three times and released last week, for the rest of the season.
Stauskas was briefly with the Cavs, who acquired him from Portland in the deal for forward Rodney Hood. He never appeared in a game before Cleveland sent him two days later to Houston, which promptly traded Stauskas at the deadline to Indiana. The Pacers then waived the 25-year-old, allowing the rebuilding Cavs scooped him up.
