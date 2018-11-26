UNC looking to hire Brown again
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mack Brown turned around North Carolina's football program once before, and the Tar Heels believe he could do it again.
The school is negotiating with Brown on a deal to return to Chapel Hill as its next football coach, two people with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
North Carolina has moved quickly to replace Larry Fedora, who was fired on Sunday after seven seasons.
The 67-year-old Brown coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97 before spending 16 seasons at Texas. His last two teams at North Carolina finished ranked in the top 10 nationally.
He later led the Longhorns to the national championship for 2005. He left Texas in 2013 and has been working in broadcasting.
