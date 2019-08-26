Penn State team doctor files suit
A former Penn State team doctor is suing the school, football coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour, claiming he was ousted after complaining to school officials about being pressured to clear players to return from injuries.
The lawsuit filed Friday by Dr. Scott Lynch in Dauphin County was first reported by Penn Live . Lynch was removed from his position as director of athletic medicine in March and replaced by Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, who had previously held the position until 2013.
Lynch is seeking $50,000 in damages.
Penn State Health and the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where Lynch is still employed, also are named as defendants.
U.S. basketball team recovers
Order restored. After losing for the first time in nearly 13 years two days earlier, the United States rebounded to outclass Canada 84-68 in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game Monday.
At the same arena where the Americans won Olympic gold at the Sydney 2000 Games the U.S. never trailed, leading 20-9 after the first quarter and 46-31 at halftime.
On Saturday, Australia stunned the U.S. 98-94 before a crowd of more than 52,000 in Melbourne, a result that ended the Americans' 78-game winning streak.
Jaylen Brown had 19 points to lead the Americans, who out-rebounded Canada 55-37. Donovan Mitchell added 12 points and four assists; Kemba Walker scored 12 points and Myles Turner finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Lewis, Pressel on Solheim team
Juli Inkster used her two Solheim Cup captain's picks on Stacy Lewis and Morgan Pressel on Monday, wanting to add experience to an American team so young that eight of the 12 players have never competed in the tournament when it is away from home.
"I think they can bring a little calming factor to our team," Inkster said in a conference call from New York.
Qualifying ended Sunday after the CP Women's Open in Canada. Of the 10 players who earned automatic spots on the U.S. team — through Solheim Cup points or from the women's world ranking — five are Solheim Cup rookies and three have never played the matches away from home.
The Solheim Cup is Sept. 13-15 at Gleneagles in Scotland, the course where Europe won the Ryder Cup five years ago.
Tennessee cornerback suspended
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt suspended Bryce Thompson indefinitely following the cornerback's arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge, issued a statement about student safety and now is letting the legal process play out.
Thompson was arrested Saturday night after his girlfriend told police they began arguing when she found another woman's false eyelashes in the player's room. Thompson is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 3.
Pruitt said in his statement that "we hold our students to a high standard" and that "the safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee."
