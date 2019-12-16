Rail filler

Hoosiers AD plans to retire

Indiana athletic director Fred Glass announced Monday he will retire at the end of this academic school year.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The 60-year-old Glass spent the past decade rebuilding the basketball program's reputation following an NCAA scandal, rebranding the football program and renovating athletic facilities.

Now, Glass plans to leave on top — with the men's basketball team on the cusp of re-entering the Top 25, the women's basketball team posting the highest ranking in school history and the football team with its best season in more than a quarter-century.

“It's time," Glass said in a statement released by the athletic department. “It's an all-in, all-consuming role and I've loved it, but I'm ready to step back and do something that keeps me closer to home with more time with my granddaughters and the rest of my family."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0