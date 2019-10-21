Shalane Flanagan calls it quits
Four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan, who ended a 40-year American drought when she won the New York City Marathon in 2017, is retiring from competitive running to become a coach with the Nike Bowerman Track Club.
"I have felt my North Star shifting," the 38-year-old Flanagan said Monday on social media. "My passion and purpose is no longer about MY running; it's more and more about those around me."
A native of Marblehead, Massachusetts, and the daughter of distance runners — her mother was the first woman to break 2 hours, 50 minutes in the marathon — Flanagan won a silver medal in the 10,000 meters at the 2008 Olympics.
Her victory in the '17 New York Marathon was the first for an American woman since Miki Gorman in 1977; she finished third last year — her third time on the podium in the race. She was fourth in the 2013 Boston Marathon, her best finish in four tries at her hometown race.
But she said after running Boston in 2018 that it would be her last time.
