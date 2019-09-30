Purdue loses Sindelar and Moore

The Purdue Boilermakers got a double dose of bad news Monday.

Starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar will miss multiple weeks with a broken left collarbone and All-American receiver Rondale Moore will sit out Saturday at No. 12 Penn State with a left leg injury.

"It's too early to tell," Brohm said Monday when asked if Sindelar's injury would end his season. "He will be out an extended period of time."

Sindelar was undergoing surgery as Brohm spoke to reporters at his weekly news conference.

Brohm didn't provide even a hint of Moore's prognosis, instead saying he hoped to obtain more information later.

"We hope it's not (season-ending or long term)," Brohm said.

The Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) who play at Iowa on Oct. 19, started this year with momentum and rising expectations thanks in large part to having a healthy, strong-armed, experienced quarterback paired with one of the nation's most electrifying playmakers.

One play in last weekend's loss to Minnesota may change everything.

Sindelar suffered his injury on a sack when his left shoulder was driven into the ground. Down the field, Moore got shoved by a Minnesota player while running a pass route, appeared to stumble and then took an awkward step as he tried to regain his balance before falling to the ground. Moore went into the medical tent for about 10 minutes before he was carted to the locker room.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments