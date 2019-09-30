Purdue loses Sindelar and Moore
The Purdue Boilermakers got a double dose of bad news Monday.
Starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar will miss multiple weeks with a broken left collarbone and All-American receiver Rondale Moore will sit out Saturday at No. 12 Penn State with a left leg injury.
"It's too early to tell," Brohm said Monday when asked if Sindelar's injury would end his season. "He will be out an extended period of time."
Sindelar was undergoing surgery as Brohm spoke to reporters at his weekly news conference.
Brohm didn't provide even a hint of Moore's prognosis, instead saying he hoped to obtain more information later.
"We hope it's not (season-ending or long term)," Brohm said.
The Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) who play at Iowa on Oct. 19, started this year with momentum and rising expectations thanks in large part to having a healthy, strong-armed, experienced quarterback paired with one of the nation's most electrifying playmakers.
One play in last weekend's loss to Minnesota may change everything.
Sindelar suffered his injury on a sack when his left shoulder was driven into the ground. Down the field, Moore got shoved by a Minnesota player while running a pass route, appeared to stumble and then took an awkward step as he tried to regain his balance before falling to the ground. Moore went into the medical tent for about 10 minutes before he was carted to the locker room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.