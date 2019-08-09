On June 13, I was sitting at my desk here at Milestones, wearing a purple dress shirt to do my small part in bringing attention to World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. But I work for an Area Agency on Aging, and every day is Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
I bring this up not to keep you updated on my fashion choices — which are always excellent — but because of an email I received that day.
One of our nutrition center managers sent a message about scam phone calls targeting seniors. The general idea of this scam goes something like this: “This call is from the Department of Social Security Administration. The reason you have been called from our department is to inform you that we have just suspended your Social Security number because we found some suspicious activity. If you would like more information on this case, please press one.”
The kicker? As one of our nutrition center managers typed out the very email I received informing staff of this new scam, she received a phone call from one of the scammers.
I looked down at my purple shirt and out at the office full of others wearing the same. I thought of the elder abuse awareness-related events planned at each of our offices, and the implication of this new scam hit me: It's never-ending.
The National Council on Aging released this list of the top scams perpetrated against seniors in 2019:
1. Medicare/health insurance scams
2. Counterfeit prescription drugs
3. Funeral and cemetery scams
4. Fraudulent anti-aging products
5. Telemarketing/phone scams
6. Internet fraud
7. Investment schemes
8. Homeowner/reverse mortgage scams
9. Sweepstakes and lottery scams
10. The grandparent scam (visit ncoa.org for specific details)
I don’t understand the mentality of these scammers. But then again, I don’t understand the mentality of abusers either, and that’s what scammers are: abusers. During one’s "golden years," these scams are anything but gilded. They prey on the uninformed and underinformed. Sadly, the news of these scams rarely reaches those most susceptible, and thousands are exploited with each scam.
So, why am I writing this? What does this all mean? It’s an observation and a reminder to you of the prevalence of abuse to which seniors are subjected. That’s why I wore a purple dress shirt. That’s why we all do what we do here at Milestones.
For more information, or if you need assistance, call 1-855-410-6222.
