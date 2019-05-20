The Movies in the Park series continues with the second "Wreck It Ralph" film. Grab a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy this free outdoor movie. Beforehand, the Friends of Vander Veer group will sell snacks and Parks and Recreation representatives will lead activities. The movie will not be shown if it rains.

7 p.m. Friday, May 24, Vander Veer Park, 215 W. Central Park, Davenport. Free.

