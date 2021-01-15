Ralph Lauren drops Justin Thomas after gay slur heard on TV

HONOLULU — Ralph Lauren Corp. said Friday it is ending its sponsorship with Justin Thomas after he was heard muttering a homophobic slur to himself after missing a putt last week in Hawaii.
Thomas has worn the company's clothing since he turned pro. He has reached No. 1 in the world briefly on two occasions, won a major at age 24 and captured the FedEx Cup in 2017.
In the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, he missed a 5-foot par putt on the fourth hole. He could be heard saying the slur under his breath as he tapped in.
Ralph Lauren said it was "disheartened" by his language.
"We believe in the dignity of all people, regardless of age, race, gender identity, ethnicity, political affiliation or sexual orientation," Ralph Lauren said in a statement. "In reflecting on the responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders, we have decided to discontinue our sponsorship of Mr. Thomas at this time."
Thomas was on an overseas vacation and could not immediately be contacted. He is playing in Abu Dhabi next week on the European Tour.
He apologized after this third round, and then again Sunday when he finished one shot out of the playoff.
"It's inexcusable," Thomas said. "First off, I just apologize. I'm an adult. I'm a grown man, there's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. I'm extremely embarrassed. It's not who I am, it's not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do. Unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic."
It wound up costing him.
"While we acknowledge that he has apologized and recognizes the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to uphold," the company said in a statement.
Ralph Lauren said it hopes Thomas "does the hard and necessary work in order to partner with us again – truly examining this incident, learning, growing and ultimately using his platform to promote inclusion."
The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LBGTQ advocacy group in the country, last year designated Ralph Lauren as "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."
Taylor leads Sony Open: Nick Taylor fired an 8-under 62 late Friday afternoon to wrest away the lead that had been posted earlier in the day by Stewart Cink and Webb Simpson.
Enjoying a surge in the twilight of his career, the 47-year-old Cink putted for birdie on all but one hole Friday on his way to a 7-under 63 that gave him a share of the early lead with Simpson.
By the time the course had cleared for the day, Russell Henley (64), Vaughn Taylor (66) and Chris Kirk (65) had joined the logjam at 10-under with Cink and Simpson. All were two shots behind Taylor.
Cink already won the season-opener in the Safeway Open in September, his first victory since the 2009 British Open at Turnberry. He and his wife, a cancer survivor, recovered from COVID-19. His 23-year-old took a leave from Delta Airlines to caddie for him. It doesn't take much to make him smile.
And then he played golf beneath a gorgeous blue sky in a light, tropical breeze with gentle surf along the edge of Waialae Country Club.
"Today was a dream day for playing here at Waialae," he said. "It was almost no wind. There was a little bit of moisture on the ground from last night, and it was a day where you could really dial it in. You could really hit your spots instead of having to do the usual, which is figure out how wind is going to help or hurt the ball."