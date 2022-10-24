Rams hold off second-set charge to sweep Kewanee

ORION — A year ago, the Riverdale High School volleyball team entered regional play well below .500, but stepped up at the right time to earn a postseason plaque.

Looking to do the same this season, the seventh-seeded Rams took their first step toward a third straight regional championship Monday evening.

After a strong opening set, Riverdale had to fend off a late charge by the Kewanee Boilermakers to earn a 25-16, 26-24 sweep in the opening match of the IHSA Class 2A Orion Regional.

"I feel like we got the first one, and then the nerves showed up," said Riverdale coach Dawn Temple. "I told them that it was OK to be nervous, but let's go ahead, finish this off and go home."

Up by as much as five points in the second set, the Rams (12-20) saw the ninth-seeded Boilermakers (11-23-1) dig in and fight back. The Boilers tied the set four times before a Larissa Meyer kill put them up 24-23, their first lead of the night.

However, Riverdale put the brakes on Kewanee's momentum, scoring the final three points to advance to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Orion (27-8).

"This is kind of how the whole year has gone, with a lot of ups and downs, but they didn't give up," Kewanee coach Bre Cinnamon said of her club, which was led by Makaela Salisbury's five kills and five digs and Ava Yepsen's 10 assists.

"When we got up, it ended up being one of those things with volleyball, where you never have it in the bag. But we ended it on a high note, playing strong."

For Riverdale, strong play at the net helped make the difference in Monday's win.

Senior middle hitter Crystal Craigmiles set the pace for the Rams with match highs of six kills and six blocks. Alexis Polenske added five kills and Carrieanne Hungate four kills, with Breckin DeLaRosa notching 12 assists, six digs and two aces.

"We definitely had to step back and have a little breather," Craigmiles said of Riverdale's second-set finish. "We had to hit it over the net and not just push it, because they were starting to hit more at us in the second game."

In the first set, Riverdale scored six of the first eight points and later used a 7-2 run to open a 16-8 lead. The Rams also got off to a fast start in the second set, scoring five of the first six points and working their way to a 15-10 lead.

After surviving the Boilermakers' second-set push, Riverdale now turns its attention to Three Rivers West rival Orion, a team it split with in two conference meetings this season.

"Playing here at Orion, there's definitely going to be a lot of pressure on us," said Craigmiles. "Hopefully our crowd comes out and gives us the adrenalin to keep pushing."