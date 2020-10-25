Rams LB Leonard Floyd primed for reunion with Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Chicago Bears drafted Leonard Floyd with the ninth overall pick four years ago, envisioning him as a pass-rushing superstar who could anchor their defense for years to come.

Last March, the Bears released Floyd rather than pay him $13 million for the fifth-year contract option they had picked up just 10 months earlier.

It was an unceremonious end to the first stop in Floyd's NFL career, but he seems quite happy with his next chapter in Los Angeles.

His Rams (4-2) host the Bears (5-1) on Monday night, and Floyd understandably had the date circled.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it," Floyd said Saturday. "The past few years, the Rams and the Bears have been having some great games, and this time I get to experience the other side playing for the Rams. ... I'm motivated in general, just playing with the Rams and trying to help us win. But yeah, going into this game, it's a little more added energy for it, going against my old team."

With two sacks and four tackles for loss over six games of solid play for Los Angeles, Floyd is making the most of a chance to revamp his game in a system that's quite similar to the Bears' defense during the first three years of his NFL career.